Forest Head office to shifted from Guntur to Mangalagiri

January 17, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The office of the AP Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of the Forest Forces is being relocated from Guntur to Mangalagiri, which will be fully functional from Thursday onwards. The PCCF Y. Madhusadan Reddy informed in a statement on Tuesday that they have started the process of shifting the office from Guntur to the newly identified building near APIIC building at Autonagar in Mangalagiri, near National Highway. The Minister for Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will formally launch the new office on Thursday, Mr. Madhusudan Reddy mentioned. Officials of the forest department have identified PVS LandMark Building at Autonagar as a best suitable for the office of the PCCF.

