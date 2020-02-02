Forest Dept. to take steps for preserving wetlands, says PCCF

The Forest Department will take all measures to preserve wetlands in the State, Head of Forest Department and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar said on Saturday.

Addressing a workshop held in Vijayawada on the eve of World Wetlands Day, Mr. Prateep Kumar said that the Department of Forests has identified wetlands in the State. “We have 31 wetlands in our State, with the important ones being Kolleru, Coringa, Uppalapadu and Nelapattu. We have given directions to preserve the wetlands,” he said.

The State Government has issued directions to make Collectors heads of task force teams in the districts with a mandate to preserve the wetlands. In Andhra Pradesh, 35% of wetlands are in need of preservation, Mr. Prateep Kumar said.

The World Wetlands Day is being observed on February 2 as it is on this day that a convention was held in Ramsar, Iran in 1971 on the preservation of wetlands.

Principal Chief Conservator (Wildlife) Nalini Mohan said that every effort would be made to protect wetlands in the State.