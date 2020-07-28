Forest dept. to host webinar on July 29

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2020 22:55 IST

A lot of dignitaries to take part in the meet

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, the Forest Department is hosting an online webinar on ‘Tiger Conservation’ on July 29, from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The webinar is being hosted on the website of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Vishakhapatnam and will be livestreamed on the YouTube.

In a release on Tuesday, Curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria said that registration for the webinar can be done on vizagzoo.com. She said that many esteemed dignitaries will be sharing their views on the occasion. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, N Prateep Kumar will open the session followed by Director, Wildlife Institute of India, Dhananjai Mohan.

Tiger conservation

Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Rahul Pandey and Deputy Inspector General, National tiger Conservation Authority, New Delhi, Surendra Mehra, will share their views and the work being done in the field of tiger conservation in the State and the nation. Other dignitaries, include environmental activist, founder, Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Bittu Sahgal, bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who is also an UNEP goodwill ambassador, will talk about why to conserve the tigers. Actor and chairperson, Blue Cross of Hyderabad, Amala Akkineni, will also be sharing a message on tiger conservation, she said.

Quiz

The IGZP is conducting online quiz competition and art competition theme ‘Tiger conservation in their natural habitat’ for people of all ages. For details about the quiz, interested can check official website of IGZP.