Forest dept. to host webinar on July 29

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, the Forest Department is hosting an online webinar on ‘Tiger Conservation’ on July 29, from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The webinar is being hosted on the website of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Vishakhapatnam and will be livestreamed on the YouTube.
In a release on Tuesday, Curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria said that registration for the webinar can be done on vizagzoo.com. She said that many esteemed dignitaries will be sharing their views on the occasion. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, N Prateep Kumar will open the session followed by Director, Wildlife Institute of India, Dhananjai Mohan.
Tiger conservation
Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Rahul Pandey and Deputy Inspector General, National tiger Conservation Authority, New Delhi, Surendra Mehra, will share their views and the work being done in the field of tiger conservation in the State and the nation. Other dignitaries, include environmental activist, founder, Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Bittu Sahgal, bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who is also an UNEP goodwill ambassador, will talk about why to conserve the tigers. Actor and chairperson, Blue Cross of Hyderabad, Amala Akkineni, will also be sharing a message on tiger conservation, she said.
Quiz
The IGZP is conducting online quiz competition and art competition theme ‘Tiger conservation in their natural habitat’ for people of all ages. For details about the quiz, interested can check official website of IGZP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath