Forest Department traps bear that strayed into Uddanam region in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh

July 15, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

The bear was shifted to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam for treatment | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A wild bear, which had been creating tension among people of Uddanam region in Srikakulam district for the last two days, was finally caught by the Forest Department officials on Saturday. The bear which moved in habitations, including Ratti village, made people run for cover. The locals could not sleep due to fear of attack by the animal.

Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti leader Beena Dhellirao and others had informed the Forest Department about the movement of the bear in Mandasa and Sompeta areas. Mr. Dhellirao said that many bears were straying from the nearby forest areas in and around Beela, a water body, located in the region. The Forest Department officials sent the bear to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam for treatment as it had received minor injuries during the attempts to trap it. They said that there was no life threat to the animal, which was given food and water before being shifted to Visakhapatnam.

