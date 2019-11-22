Forest Department steps in to protect ecology of Kondaveedu Fort

While the historic Kondaveedu Fort and its remnants are drawing a huge crowd during weekends after a ghat road was laid, the fort is also drawing a lot of unwanted attention as the public are littering the fort with plastic. The secluded fort has also become a haven of sorts for couples and tipplers who are frequenting the hilltop.

The Forest Department has now set its eyes on protecting the pristine and fragile ecology of the hill fort by taking a series of measures.

“We will enforce all rules under Forest Conservation Act and restore the pristine glory of the forest. Kondaveedu Fort is a protected Reserve Forest area notified in the year 1898, but indiscriminate construction activity is threatening its rich biological diversity,” said Divisional Forest Officer B. Vijaya Kumar.

Mr. Vijaya Kumar on Tuesday went around the hill fort with beat officers and identified several issues.

The Forest Department had earlier planned to develop the hill fort as an eco-tourism centre and had even set up gazebos, pergolas and pavilions but they have not been erected properly. The department now plans to restore its ecological balance.

The historic Kondaveedu Fort, located about 18 km away from here, which was the Capital city of Reddy Kings and later Muslim Kings during the 12th century and later half of the 15th century, has been lying in tatters till recently. Thanks to the initiative of Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convener Kalli Siva Reddy and other locals, a 4.3 km long ghat road has been laid which has also brought a lot of unwanted attention.