Forest Department orders closure of zoos, eco parks

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has ordered the closure of all zoological parks and eco parks across the State with immediate effect.
Head of Forest Force and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar said that all public places managed by the Forest Department have been closed in view of the nationwide alert in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The decision was taken on Friday as there are chances that the public places might be visited by foreign as well as domestic tourists. The department would further notify when the places would be opened again.
