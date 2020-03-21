Andhra Pradesh

Forest Department orders closure of zoos, eco parks

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has ordered the closure of all zoological parks and eco parks across the State with immediate effect.

Head of Forest Force and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar said that all public places managed by the Forest Department have been closed in view of the nationwide alert in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken on Friday as there are chances that the public places might be visited by foreign as well as domestic tourists. The department would further notify when the places would be opened again.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 12:49:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/forest-department-orders-closure-of-zoos-eco-parks/article31123057.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY