Forensic report says no hidden cameras were found in hostel bathrooms of Gudlavalleru Engineering College: SP

Published - November 25, 2024 08:15 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Following rumours that hidden cameras were fixed in the college’s ladies’ hostel bathrooms, police registered a case on August 30 and began investigation

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Kollu Ravindra, Collector D.K. Balaji and SP R. Gangadhar Rao, holding discussions with the agitating students in front of Gudlavalleru Engineering College on August 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao told the media on Monday, November 25, that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and the experts found no hidden cameras in the ladies’ hostel of Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC) in Krishna district.

Collector D.K. Balaji also assured that no cameras were fixed in the hostel bathrooms and that there was no need to panic.

“We have seized nine laptops, 14 mobile phones and one tab and sent them along with the electronic gadgets to the FSL, where the scientists verified and confirmed that no hidden cameras or such video clips were found in the phones or other gadgets,” said Mr. Balaji.

Mr. Gangadhar Rao added that the police questioned a few suspects, social media influencers, and students and concluded that no cameras were fixed in the hostel bathrooms and no video footage was uploaded or forwarded from the college. “Students and parents are requested not to panic,” he said.

Students staged a dharna in front of the college on August 29, alleging that hidden cameras were installed in the shower heads in the bathrooms and that videos taken with those cameras were published on some social media groups. Officials inspected the college, and the police began investigating after registering a case on August 30.

Revenue, police, and experts seized the shower heads, electronic equipment, and other materials and sent them to CERT-in, New Delhi, C-DAC, Pune, and FSL, Mangalagiri for investigation.

