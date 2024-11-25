 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Forensic report says no hidden cameras were found in hostel bathrooms of Gudlavalleru Engineering College: SP

Following rumours that hidden cameras were fixed in the college’s ladies’ hostel bathrooms, police registered a case on August 30 and began investigation

Published - November 25, 2024 08:15 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Kollu Ravindra, Collector D.K. Balaji and SP R. Gangadhar Rao, holding discussions with the agitating students in front of Gudlavalleru Engineering College on August 29.

Minister Kollu Ravindra, Collector D.K. Balaji and SP R. Gangadhar Rao, holding discussions with the agitating students in front of Gudlavalleru Engineering College on August 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao told the media on Monday, November 25, that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and the experts found no hidden cameras in the ladies’ hostel of Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC) in Krishna district.

Collector D.K. Balaji also assured that no cameras were fixed in the hostel bathrooms and that there was no need to panic.

“We have seized nine laptops, 14 mobile phones and one tab and sent them along with the electronic gadgets to the FSL, where the scientists verified and confirmed that no hidden cameras or such video clips were found in the phones or other gadgets,” said Mr. Balaji.

Mr. Gangadhar Rao added that the police questioned a few suspects, social media influencers, and students and concluded that no cameras were fixed in the hostel bathrooms and no video footage was uploaded or forwarded from the college. “Students and parents are requested not to panic,” he said.

Students staged a dharna in front of the college on August 29, alleging that hidden cameras were installed in the shower heads in the bathrooms and that videos taken with those cameras were published on some social media groups. Officials inspected the college, and the police began investigating after registering a case on August 30.

Revenue, police, and experts seized the shower heads, electronic equipment, and other materials and sent them to CERT-in, New Delhi, C-DAC, Pune, and FSL, Mangalagiri for investigation.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / engineering colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.