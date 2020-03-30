‘Foreign returnees will be booked for violating home quarantine norms’

Deputy Chief Minister holding the Medical and Health portfolio Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said cases will be booked against foreign returnees if they violate the home quarantine norms.

Addressing doctors at a review meeting at SVIMS auditorium here on Monday, he said they would be shifted to the government quarantine centre, if they were found to have violated the 14-day mandatory home quarantine. “We have found that a total of 29,672 persons have reached the State from foreign countries. Of them, 649 symptomatic persons underwent tests of whom two turned positive today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 23. Chittoor district registered one case in Srikalahasti constituency,” he observed.

Mr. Srinivas laid emphasis on the need to maintain the prices of essential commodities within the reach of consumers and suggested an increase in the number of rythu bazaars, fair price shops and meat outlets, with strict adherence to the ‘social distancing’ norm.

Committee formed

A district-level coordination committee formed with the Minister as the Chairman and the constituency-level committee headed by the legislator would go a long way in implementing the measures at the ground level, he hoped.

Collector Bharat N. Gupta mentioned that 724 members had completed their 14-day quarantine period in the district. Though the Srikalahasti case tested positive on the fourth day of his home quarantine, nine of his family members tested negative, he explained.

Joint Collectors Markandeyulu and M. Chandramouli announced that ration was being provided through 2,900 outlets in the district. SVIMS Director B. Vengamma said 30 of the 130 beds in the COVID-19 hospital had been fitted with ventilators, while TTD would provide another 100 ventilators soon.

The special call centre can be contacted at 70959 44934 for transportation of groceries and vegetables. Similarly, the medical department can be reached at 98499 02379.