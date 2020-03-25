Andhra Pradesh

Foreign returnees should continue home quarantine till April 14: Collector

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy organising a review meeting in Kakinada on Wednesday.

‘Passports of those violating the order will be seized’

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday directed the foreign returnees to continue their home quarantine till April 14.

In a joint meeting with the district officials and police led by East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi here, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy has warned that the passports of those who failed to do so would be seized.

“The foreign returnees, who have also completed 28-day home quarantine, should continue to be in the home quarantine till April 14. As many as 1,667 persons have arrived the district from different foreign countries by March 23,” he said.

The district officials have decided to close down the shutters of petrol bunks between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Wednesday. “A special task force has been constituted to address the grievances pertaining to shortage of commodities and the grievances can be registered at toll free number 1092,” Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said.

The police have been directed to monitor the crowd at the alternative Rythu Bazaars points to ensure the maintenance of social distance.

Coronavirus
