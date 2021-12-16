Foreign returnees’ blood samples sent to CCMB

KAKINADA

16 December 2021 01:29 IST

One returned from Bangladesh and two from Singapore

East Godavari district authorities have sent blood samples of three foreign returnees to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB-Hyderabad) for further investigation in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Three persons have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them had returned from Singapore and one had returned from Bangladesh. Their blood samples have been sent to CCMB on Wednesday for further investigation,” East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran told The Hindu. All of them had arrived in East Godavari earlier this month.

“CCMB is expected to share their findings within three days. However, there is no Omicron case in East Godavari district as of Wednesday,” Mr. Hari Kiran said.