For second day in a row, no COVID-19 deaths in State

VIJAYAWADA

21 January 2021 20:01 IST

139 new cases surface in past one day taking tally to 8,86,557

For the second time in a row and third time in a week, the State saw no deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning. During the period, 139 new cases with 0.28% positivity rate, the lowest in the past eight months, were reported as 49,483 samples were tested.

The tally went up to 8,86,557 and the toll remains at 7,142. The overall positivity rate further came down to 6.96% and the recovery rate slightly increased to 99.02% with a total of 8,77,893 recoveries.

As many as 254 patients recovered in the past day leaving 1,522 cases active as of Thursday morning. The tests per million ratio increased to 2.38 lakh.

Lowest recovery rate

Krishna district, which has the lowest recovery rate, reported 35 new infections, the highest single-day tally in the districts. It was followed by Chittoor with 20 infections, Guntur, 17, and East Godavari with 13 cases. Nine districts reported new cases in single-digits. They were Prakasam (9), Anantapur (8), Visakhapatnam (7), West Godavari (7), Kurnool (6), Nellore (5), Vizianagaram (5), Kadapa (4), and Srikakulam (3).

The district-wise tallies were: East Godavari (1,24,110), West Godavari (94124), Chittoor (86,906), Guntur (75,355), Anantapur (67,578), Nellore (62,274), Prakasam (62,141), Kurnool (60,757), Visakhapatnam (59,585), Kadapa (55,201), Krishna (48,430), Srikakulam (46,081) and Vizianagaram (41,120).

All the districts except Krishna have recovery rate of over 99% or close to it, while Krishna has 98.04% recovery rate with 272 active cases, the highest in districts.