ADVERTISEMENT

For now, we’ll play the role of a kingmaker in Andhra Pradesh, says newly-appointed AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore

December 23, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Buoyed by the party’s victory in Karnataka and Telangana, the leaders and cadres of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh are upbeat

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

AICC general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore.

“The Congress party has had a firm ground in Andhra Pradesh in the past, and the idea of Congress is very much relevant even today in the State,” asserts Manickam Tagore, who has been appointed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Ahead of the elections, the AICC on Saturday announced the names of AlCC general secretary in-charges appointed to different States.

Mr. Tagore is a Congress MP representing the Virudhanagar constituency in Tamil Nadu, and has held several important posts in the party in the past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Tagore admitted that it may take some time for the party to regain its past glory in Andhra Pradesh. “The party will play the role of the kingmaker first,” he said, referring to the forthcoming elections in the State.

Mr. Tagore said his first task will be to visit the State and meet the party leaders to discuss the situation in view of the impending elections. “There is a space for the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh, which has been occupied by some other party. Congress is an idea, it cannot be confined to a single person,” he said.

Mr. Tagore is said to have played an important role in appointing Revanth Reddy as the president of the Telangana Congress party when he was the in-charge of Telangana.

His statement assumes significance in the wake of the once-mighty party making all-out efforts to wriggle out of the political wilderness in the State. Buoyed by the party’s victory in Karnataka and Telangana, the leaders and cadres of the party in Andhra Pradesh are upbeat, bracing for elections with a hope that it would help them strengthen the party position in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US