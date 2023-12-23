GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

For now, we’ll play the role of a kingmaker in Andhra Pradesh, says newly-appointed AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore

Buoyed by the party’s victory in Karnataka and Telangana, the leaders and cadres of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh are upbeat

December 23, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
AICC general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore.

“The Congress party has had a firm ground in Andhra Pradesh in the past, and the idea of Congress is very much relevant even today in the State,” asserts Manickam Tagore, who has been appointed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Ahead of the elections, the AICC on Saturday announced the names of AlCC general secretary in-charges appointed to different States.

Mr. Tagore is a Congress MP representing the Virudhanagar constituency in Tamil Nadu, and has held several important posts in the party in the past.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Tagore admitted that it may take some time for the party to regain its past glory in Andhra Pradesh. “The party will play the role of the kingmaker first,” he said, referring to the forthcoming elections in the State.

Mr. Tagore said his first task will be to visit the State and meet the party leaders to discuss the situation in view of the impending elections. “There is a space for the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh, which has been occupied by some other party. Congress is an idea, it cannot be confined to a single person,” he said.

Mr. Tagore is said to have played an important role in appointing Revanth Reddy as the president of the Telangana Congress party when he was the in-charge of Telangana.

His statement assumes significance in the wake of the once-mighty party making all-out efforts to wriggle out of the political wilderness in the State. Buoyed by the party’s victory in Karnataka and Telangana, the leaders and cadres of the party in Andhra Pradesh are upbeat, bracing for elections with a hope that it would help them strengthen the party position in the State.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.