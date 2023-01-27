ADVERTISEMENT

For Local Ground Zero: Achieving abstinence
Premium

January 27, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

A deaddiction centre at Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where the Counselling Centre doubles up as office space for doctors. | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

Dr. V. Venkata Kiran, Professor of Psychiatry at District Mental Health Programme says, “De-addiction is a process and it needs a lot of time, patience and cooperation from the patient. It involves the collective action of three bodies— the de-addiction centre, the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) service provider and the NGOs.

“For the first 7-10 days, the patient is given treatment for detoxification. Meanwhile, the doctors detect any comorbidity issues and provide simultaneous treatment for those as well. By the time the patient comes to a passive mode, the doctors assess the reasons for the addiction. Here, the patient enters a motivational phase where the doctors try to lay a path to de-addiction and explain the rehabilitation programme to them. Then, they will be rehabilitated. To implement all these steps, the patient needs to be in the hospital for nearly one month and in some cases, even more than that,” Dr. Kiran explains.

The DMHP provides support to the patients by prescribing medicine and keeping them motivated to overcome their addiction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Then, the services of Non-Governmental Organisations come to play. They hold awareness meetings and do other activities with the patients, Dr. Kiran says. He said that the NGOs play a greater role in conducting Alcohol Anonymous (AA) meetings, which help the patient maintain abstinence.

.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US