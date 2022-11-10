Footwear company celebrates journey of six decades

It provided livelihood to thousands of families, say speakers

Vijayawada head-quartered Popular Shoe Mart Pvt. Ltd. (PSM) celebrated its 60th anniversary in the city on Thursday.

Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt. Ltd managing director Sailaja Kiran, Shantha Biotechnics founder Dr. K.L. Varaprasad Reddy and CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna were among those who attended the event.

Addressing the gathering including the company’s staff, Ms. Sailaja Kiran said that it was a rare achievement to successfully run a company for six decades.

Dr. Varaprasad Reddy said that the seed sown by PSM’s founder Chukkapalli Pitchaiah six decades ago had uplifted thousands of families. He said the life of Pitchaiah was worth being taught in schools and colleges.

Chukkapalli Arun, Chukkapalli Vijay Kumar, Chukkapalli Saathvik and others were present. The firm which was born in Vijayawada in 1962 now has 156 branches in four States.