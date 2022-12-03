Footprint of Delhi liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, says BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

December 03, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ONGOLE

Denying that the BJP-led government at the Centre misused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against its political adversaries in the Delhi liquor scam, its Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao here on Saturday asserted that the guilty would be punished.

Addressing the media, Mr. Narasimha Rao maintained that the ongoing “unbiased” probe by the Central investigation agencies showed that the scam had its roots in the twin Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

‘Those whose names figure cannot escape legal action as it is a classic case of public scandal,” the BJP leader asserted.

“Law will take its own course,” Mr. Narasimha Rao quipped while referring to the ongoing probes by the Central agencies in various cases, including the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

There was no need for the BJP to protect or target anyone through the investigation agencies, he said.

Replying to a question, he opined that the BJP would retain power in Gujarat as the Aam Admi Party (AAP), as also the Congress that struggled to find suitable contestants, would fair poorly in the Assembly elections.

‘Development hit in A.P.’

Alleging that development had come to a standstill in Andhra Pradesh with big- ticket projects such as the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone, Donakonda Defence Cluster, Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line, and Veligonda irrigation project not make any progress.

He challenged both the YSRCP and the TDP to come for a debate with the BJP on the development ushered in during their terms.

Vexed with the “misrule” of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State, people looked at the BJP-Jana Sena Party combine as an alternative to both the YSRCP and the TDP, he said.

Though the Centre had sanctioned over ₹76,000 crore for various projects in Prakasam district, none of them made any headway as the State government failed to provide matching grant and complete land acquisition.

The Polavaram project suffered because of the “rampant corruption” of the YSRCP government, he alleged.

The BJP would step up struggles against the “anti-people” policies of the YSRCP government, party district president S. Srinivasulu said.