Footfalls rising in Godavari

Forest Dept., however, is yet to open it facilities

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has already opened its resorts in the East and West Godavari districts with all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the facilities.

"Everyone in a resort, including the staff, is advised to wear a face mask apart from practising the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandated by the government to keep the coronavirus at bay and prevent any disruption to tourism activities," says APTDC divisional manager (Godavari districts) Thota Veeranarayana.

"The major resorts and accommodation facilities for tourists are available at Dindi, Rajamahendravaram and Dwaraka Tirumala, where footfalls are rising," he adds.

For boating operations, the tourism authorities are being extra careful and are allowing only a limited number of people on board.

Forest resorts

The Forest Department is waiting for the nod for the reopening of its resorts. "The ground has been prepared to reopen the resorts in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Maredumilli and other places in the East Godavari agency with due precautions. Thermal screening at the entrance of the tourism spots will be made mandatory for everyone," says C. Selvam, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife Division-Eluru).

"We are yet to receive a communication from the higher authorities on when to reopen the resorts and wildlife sanctuaries – the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary and the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary. We will not operate boating services anywhere in the tourism destinations under the department for some time," he adds.

The police and local authorities have directed the bamboo chicken outlets in the Maredumilli area to strictly follow the precautionary measures as tourists from the State and Telangana have started arriving in the tribal belt to enjoy the tribal delicacies, scenic beauty and the drive through the Papikonda National Park.