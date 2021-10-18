Football team selections on October 20

18 October 2021 10:20 IST

The East Godavari Football Association (EGFA) will conduct selections for women and men’s teams for the Andhra Pradesh Inter-District Football Championship-2021 to be held at Eluru in West Godavari district.

The selections will be held at the SKVT Degree College grounds here on October 20 at 2 p.m. The selectors include Ravi Kaur, K. Srinivas and V.S. Ramachandra.

EGFA honorary secretary Sunkara Nagendra Kishore said that matches for women’s teams would be held in Eluru from October 24 while the schedule of the men’s teams was yet to be finalised.

