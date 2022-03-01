Foolproof arrangements for Maha Sivaratri at Srikalahasti, says Chittoor district SP

‘Digital surveillance set up at all streets around the temple’

Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy carrying silk vastram to presiding deities at Srikalahasti temple in Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

On the eve of Maha Sivaratri, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu on Monday supervised the bandobasth arrangements at the temple of Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara at Srikalahasti.

The SP went around the queue lines and the important points inside and outside the temple which attracts a huge congregation of devotees.

This famous Saivite centre, popularly known as the Dakshina Kailasam, is expected to draw heavy congregation of devotees from across Chittoor district, and the neighboring States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Annually, the number of devotees thronging the temple on Maha Sivaratri day for the “Lingodhbhava Darshan” would cross over three lakh. Local people from the temple town and the surroundings villages, besides Nellore district, also take part in the Nandi Seva ritual on Maha Sivaratri.

Speaking to the media, the SP said that after a meeting with officials of the Devasthanams, a plan of action was readied for the smooth conduct of the festival.

“The police, in coordination with the local representatives and temple staff, would monitor the flow of the devotees, and the queue lines. Steps are being taken to avoid the possibility of stampedes and jostling. Digital surveillance has been mounted along the temple streets and all vital junctions inside and outside the temple complex,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his family members presented the silk vastrams to the presiding deity of Lord Vayulingeswara and His consort Goddess Sri Gnanaprasoonamba Devi on Monday.