Foolproof arrangements being made for Dasara at Durga temple, says Minister 

Counters to be opened for tonsuring, showers to be arranged near Krishna river

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
August 25, 2022 22:16 IST

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Collector S. Dilli Rao and MLA V. Srinivasa Rao at a meeting on Dasara arrangements in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana has said that foolproof arrangements are being made for the ensuing Dasara festivities.

The Minister chaired a coordination committee meeting held here on Thursday.

Briefing the media later, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the officials had to continue the practice of allowing devotees to the temple via ghat road during the festival days. VIPs could take the Maha Mandapam route.

The temple authorities were expecting the devotee rush to be higher this year. Irrespective of the turnout, a hassle-free darshan would be provided to everyone. Keeping previous years' experiences in view, enough care would be taken to overcome shortcomings. Special counters would be opened for tonsuring. Arrangements were being made to provide drinking water and buttermilk in paper glasses. The temple would provide milk free of cost to toddlers, he said.

Devotees would not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Krishna river as it was in full spate, he said, adding, 500 showers would be erected for their convenience.

The Minister said that the opposition parties were making an unnecessary issue over the Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations. The government would not collect excessive amounts from the festival organisers. The rules that were being followed every year would be followed this year too, he said.

The Dasara festival would be celebrated from September 26 to October 5.

MLAs Velampalli Srinivas Rao and Malladi Vishnu, Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, NTR District Collector Dilli Rao, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar, Durga temple EO D. Bhramaramba, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and others were present.

