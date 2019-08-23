Foolish to broach the idea of shifting Amaravati: Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Friday asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to clear the air over the conflicting statements being made on the shifting of Capital Amaravati. Addressing a group of farmers and land owners from the Capital region, who called him on at his residence, Mr. Lakshminarayana said many farmers had voluntarily given away their fertile lands hoping that the Capital would be built there.

“But now, the confusing statements being made by the Ministers have sown seeds of doubt among the land owners,” he said.

“The BJP is viewing the trend of reversing the decisions of the previous government seriously. I will be touring the villages in the Capital region soon to instil confidence among the farmers who had voluntarily given up their lands expecting better returns,” said Mr. Lakshminarayana.

Stating that the previous government had invested lot of money on the construction of various buildings and laying seed access roads, Mr. Lakshminarayana said it would be foolish even to broach the idea of shifting the Capital from Amaravati.

Row over RTC tickets

Reacting to reports on printing of advertisements promoting alien faith on APSRTC tickets in Tirumala, the BJP leader said it was not good for the government to promote a particular faith.

The farmers were accompanied by Tobacco Board chairman Y. Raghunadha Babu.