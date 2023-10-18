Fool-proof security measures in place for Garuda Seva: Tirupati SP

October 18, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirupati Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy has said that fool-proof arrangements are in place for the grand conduct of Garuda Seva on October 19 (Thursday), the fifth day of the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams. About 3,400 security personnel have been drafted for the bandobast duty.

On Wednesday Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore appealed to security personnel to ensure that the pilgrims are not subjected to inconvenience, and the festival concludes incident-free.

He also instructed the personnel to provide hassle-free routes to emergency vehicles and keep the higher-ups abreast with the developments periodically and exhorted them to be vigilant while allowing vehicles into the parking lots from the outer ring road.

Mr. Kishore said that VIPs will have to alight their vehicles on the main road and walk to the ‘vahana mandapam’ to take part in the Garuda Seva.

Requesting the VIPs to bear the inconvenience and cooperate with the management, he said electric buggies will be made available for those who cannot walk to the ‘vahana mandapam’ and added that special queue lines have been set up at all corners of the mada streets to enable more number of devotees waiting outside the galleries at the inner ring road have the darshan of the procession.

