HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP food commission head, member inspect Akshaya Patra, anganwadi centres in Vijayawada

March 04, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission Chairman Chitha Vijay Pratap Reddy and member E. Lakshmi Reddy on Saturday inspected the functioning of Akshaya Patra Foundation and reviewed the implementation of Jagananna Gorumudda scheme in Vijayawada.

Mr. Pratap Reddy checked the food served to students of government schools under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme at Atmakur village in Guntur district and asked Akshaya Patra Foundation to maintain food quality.

Mr. Lakshmi Reddy visited anganwadi centres at Raja Rajeswaripeta and checked the food supplied to children, pregnant and lactating women. She also visited the government school at Vambay colony.

District supplies officer Komali Padma, NTR women development and child welfare project officer G. Uma Devi, child development project officer T. Nagamani and other officers accompanied them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.