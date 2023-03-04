AP food commission head, member inspect Akshaya Patra, anganwadi centres in Vijayawada

March 04, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission Chairman Chitha Vijay Pratap Reddy and member E. Lakshmi Reddy on Saturday inspected the functioning of Akshaya Patra Foundation and reviewed the implementation of Jagananna Gorumudda scheme in Vijayawada.

Mr. Pratap Reddy checked the food served to students of government schools under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme at Atmakur village in Guntur district and asked Akshaya Patra Foundation to maintain food quality.

Mr. Lakshmi Reddy visited anganwadi centres at Raja Rajeswaripeta and checked the food supplied to children, pregnant and lactating women. She also visited the government school at Vambay colony.

District supplies officer Komali Padma, NTR women development and child welfare project officer G. Uma Devi, child development project officer T. Nagamani and other officers accompanied them.