Food safety officials seize 1,000 kg cashew, 800 kg raisins of poor quality at Durga temple in Vijayawada

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has seized 1,000 kg of cashew and 800 kg of raisins (dry grapes), which were found to be of poor quality at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

A team of the FSSAI, led by the Joint Food Controller of A.P., N. Purnachandra Rao, has been examining the stocks at the Kanaka Durga temple for the past two days. As the quality of cashew and raisins was poor, they seized the stocks on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) night.

“As the cashew and the raisin stocks were found to be substandard and not fit for consumption, we have seized the stocks,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

“We have collected the samples of jaggery, Bengal gram, cashew, raisins, cow ghee, edible oil, rice, tamarind and other groceries being used for preparing various prasadams besides the Anna Prasadam, which will be sent for testing,” he added.

“FSSAI has enquired about the contractor who supplied the cashew and raisin stocks, which are used in laddu, pongali and other prasadams. Notices will be served to the contractor,” Mr. Rao said.

The officials will also collect samples from the godowns and stores of the contractors (outside the temple) and verify the quality of the material and maintenance of the godowns.

As the Navarathri Utsavams were scheduled to commence in a few days at the temple, the Devasthanam authorities were asked to maintain quality in preparing prasadams and Anna Prasadam atop Indrakeeladri.

The FSSAI would conduct further inspections to ensure adherence to quality standards during the Dasara festival, the Joint Food Controller said.

