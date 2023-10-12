Food Safety Officers to turn trainers as A.P. aims to build a workforce of 1 lakh supervisors in 5 years

October 12, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Shortage of staff in Andhra Pradesh has prompted officials concerned to allow Food Safety Officers (FSOs) double up as trainers to walk Food Safety Supervisors (FSSs) through.

Commissioner of Health, Family Welfare, and Food Safety J. Nivas on October 12 (Thursday) said the FSOs and Assistant Food Controllers (AFCs) should use this opportunity and get certified as trainers to train others.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has agreed to the proposal for special Training of Trainers (ToT) programme, he added.

Mr. Nivas was the chief guest for the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC)‘s Training of Trainers (ToT) programme for the staff, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. As many as 53 FSOs and AFCs attended the programme from across the State.

“The FoSTaC programme, initiated by FSSAI in 2017, is aimed at creating a pool of Food Safety Supervisors (FSS), who are trained in good hygiene and manufacturing practices as per requirements and also an improved environment of self-compliance to FSS Act, Rules and Regulations by responsible food businesses,” Mr. Nivas added.

About 10,000 Food Safety Supervisors (FSSs) would be trained in the coming year and the plan is to train a lakh of them in the next five years, he added.