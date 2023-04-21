Food Safety officers conduct raids on mango wholesale traders at Nunna Mango Market, in Vijayawada

April 21, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in association with Horticulture and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Food Safety Department officials conducted raids on the mango and other fruit wholesale traders at Nunna Mango Market and other places in NTR District on April 21.

The joint-teams verified various varieties of mangoes being ripened at the stalls in Nunna Market. The Food Safety Department officials reportedly observed that some traders were using chemicals to ripen the mangoes, violating the rules.

Collector, S. Dilli Rao, has directed the Food Safety, FSSAI and the Horticulture Department officials to take measures to prevent use of chemicals, which were harmful to humans.

Many traders were using Chemical Carbide for ripening mangoes. More than 30 stalls were located in Nunna Mango Market, which was said to be the major mango market in the region.

Traders from Agiripalli, Nunna, Nuzvid and other places will collect the yield from farmers and export the produce to other States and abroad.

FSSAI officials said that use of chemicals for ripening fruits was banned under Prevention of Food Adulteration (PRA) Rules, 1955. Accused can be booked under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Food Safety officials said.

The officers, who observed the fruits ripening process, at Nunna Mango Market, collected samples of mangoes and other fruits. The samples would be sent to laboratory for examination, said an officer.