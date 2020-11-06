Food Safety Department raids restaurant in Vizag

20 kg of ‘stale meat’ seized

Officials from the Food Safety department conducted raids on a popular restaurant near AIR Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday to check its hygiene and implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Officials reportedly seized around 20 kg of stale meat, including chicken, mutton, chicken joints and fish. The restaurant management had allegedly cooked the meat on Wednesday, and were about to serve it to the customers on Thursday, Food Safety Officer G.V. Apparao, who was part of the inspection team, said.

The samples of the food were also collected and are being sent to a laboratory in Hyderabad.

“After COVID-19, restaurants were mandated to follow a number of protocols. We are checking how the pantry is being maintained, whether any employees have fallen sick, the condition of the raw material stock in the kitchen and other aspects,” he said.

The officer said that based on the reports, action will be taken against the restaurant management.

Food safety teams have been conducting raids at various hotels and restaurants for the past couple of days. On November 3, a restaurant at Isukathota was raided where several food samples were collected for testing.