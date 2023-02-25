Food processing sector has lot of potential in Andhra Pradesh, says Chief Minister

February 25, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Highlighting the potential of food processing business in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the State has firmly established itself as a major player in India’s agribusiness industry, with a significant contribution in sectors such as aquaculture, horticulture, dairy, and poultry.

The Chief Minister’s statement has come ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) that is scheduled to be organised in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the State’s agri and food processing exports for the year 2021-22 were ₹44,539 crore, with a growth rate of 5.95%.

In 2021-22, the State was ranked first in the production of several crops, including oil palm, papaya, lime, coconut, cocoa, tomato, and chilli, as well as marine exports.

Furthermore, the State secured the top position in egg, fish, and shrimp production, while taking the second position in paddy, maize, mango, sweet orange, cashew, and turmeric, the Chief Minister said.

“With the development of six in-land waterways and nine fishing harbours, the State intends to offer sea connectivity every 50 km to harness the full potential of the country’s second-largest coastline.”Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister

The State made significant investments in opening 10,788 YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras that function as one-stop-shops for agriculture and allied services, 58 Agricultural and Horticultural research stations, 373 cold storage facilities, 124 warehouses, 247 ripening chambers, 4,587 pack houses, five food quality testing labs, and 400 market yards, he said.

Integrated Production Centres

“In addition, the government is actively developing Integrated Production Centres in all districts in line with the A.P. Food Processing Policy-2025, which will provide farmers common facilities. To further improve farmers’ income, the government has introduced new crops such as dragon fruit, Taiwan guava, Mauritius variety of pineapple, strawberry, cinnamon, nutmeg, Japanese mint, and more,” he added.

Another industry in focus was aquaculture. Andhra Pradesh, with second largest usable coastline of about 974 km, was ideal for aquaculture.

The sector includes breeding of various aquatic species such as fish, shrimp, and crab, making it one of India’s foremost seafood producers. Andhra Pradesh also plays a vital role in the country’s seafood exports, ranking first in the production of eggs, fish and shrimp, and securing the top spot in marine exports during the 2021-22 fiscal.

The Chief Minister said that the State had taken up aquaculture in around 2.12 lakh hectares, with approximately 1.38 lakh farmers participating in it activity. As many as 111 cold storages store 2.27 tonnes of aqua products in the State.

The government provides subsidised power to aqua farmers cultivating in less than 10 acres falling under aqua zones, with about 26,000 power connections currently receiving this benefit.

Additionally, the government has implemented several initiatives to support the growth of aquaculture industry, such as subsidising pond and tank construction, establishing hatcheries, and organising training programmes for farmers.

“The State has also set up an Aquatic Quarantine Facility to ensure quality of exported aquaculture products. With the development of six in-land waterways and nine fishing harbours, the State intends to offer sea connectivity for every 50 km to harness the full potential of the country’s second-largest coastline,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.