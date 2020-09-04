Food processing industry set to get a push

State government ties up with several national, global companies

Andhra Pradesh has signed an MoU with the Government of Netherlands for collaboration in food processing, interior architecture, design packaging and containers to provide value addition and boost exports of banana, mango, tomato, chilli, and other horticultural crops.

The MoU between the Governments of AP and Netherlands was signed between representative of Netherlands Sanny Geerdana in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ambassador of Netherlands Martin Vander Berg also took part through a video conference.

The other MoUs which AP signed with national and global firms include the one with NRC, Tiruchi, in micro food processing and quality testing laboratories.

An MoU signed with Futurtech company, Pune, for collaboration in food processing of banana and others also promises value addition to the crop. The government also signed an MoU with Big Basket for establishing basic infrastructure to tomato and banana processing. Company zonal head K. Ramachandra Kiran, who signed the MoU, said that the company processes the produce in Anantapur.

The government signed MoU with ITC-ABD for mango and chilli processing. Company vice-president G. Krishna Kumar signed the MoU in the presence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lawrencedale Agro Processing CEO Vijaya Raghavan signed MoU for processing of onion. The government also signed MoU with IFB covering processing of prawn and fish produce and signed MoU with Empire Company in retail marketing of aqua products.

Stock-taking

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the food processing industry and said that tying up major industries was essential to provide better marketing support and enhance brand value. This would help women in SHG groups to market the produce. The Chief Minister also directed the AP State Skill Development Corporation to design special courses in food processing in Skill Development Colleges which would be set up in every district. Food testing labs could be set up in integrated testing labs in every district, he added.

“Farmers are finding it difficult to add value in seven to eight crops and I advise the Ddepartment of Agriculture to use the latest technology in food processing units. The government will do everything to ensure that aqua farmers get better value for their products,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu, vice-chairman of AP Agriculture Mission M.V.S. Nagireddy, special secretary, Department of Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah and officials of Agriculture and Horticulture Department were present.