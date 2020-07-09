Food poisoning victims out of danger

One of the victims of food poisoning undergoing treatment at a hospital in G. Madugula mandal in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 July 2020 23:20 IST

All the 70-odd people of Magatapalem village, who turned ill after consuming the meat of a dead animal, are recovering and are out of danger.

The tribals turned ill, including five of them seriously, after consuming contaminated food at Magatapalem village of Gaduturu panchayat in G. Madugula mandal in the Agency area of the district on Wednesday night.

Those who turned seriously ill were shifted to the Paderu district hospital, while the remaining were being treated at the local PHC.

“The victims belong to the PVTG tribe. Last night, they consumed the meat of a dead animal at a feast and later developed abdominal pain, vomiting and loose motions. I spoke to the medical officers and all of them are out of danger,” Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, who visited the hospital on Thursday morning, told The Hindu on the phone.

Medical camp

Meanwhile, ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar visited the Paderu hospital and enquired about the health of the victims. He advised the tribal people against eating the meat of dead animals, particularly during the rainy season. He directed the medical officers to ensure proper care of the patients.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao said that all the patients were recovering and would be discharged on Friday. A three-day medical camp would also be organised at the village.