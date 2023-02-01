ADVERTISEMENT

Food poisoning: 27 students still in hospitals

February 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

About 27 students of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam (Girls) hostel of Social Welfare Department at Ramakrishna Puram in Palnadu district, who were taken ill following suspected food poisoning, are still undergoing treatment — seven at the Guntur Government Hospital and around 20 in Sattenapalli hospital — on Wednesday.

The other students have been discharged from various hospitals, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti held a review meeting with officials of all residential hostels in the district and instructed them to reduce the anaemia problem among the students. He said that there were around 12,000 students suffering from anaemic conditions and they should be taken care of.

The Collector said special officers would visit all the government hostels on a weekly basis. Mr. Siva Sankar said that he ad been spending time with the students in the hostels on a weekly basis and said male and female officials would monitor the government run hostels. The officials would be mandated to visit the hostels and spend a night in the hostels with the students at least once in a week. Women officers will be deputed to girls hostels, he added.

CONNECT WITH US