Food, milk despatched from East Godavari for Vijayawada flood victims

The East Godavari district-based industrial units, dairy farmers, officials, managements of various educational institutions and other walks of public life on Wednesday donated 92,000 food packets for the people affected by the flood in Vijayawada city.

East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi had given a call for donations of food required for the flood victims in Vijayawada city. The departments of Revenue, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Road Transport were involved in the collection of food from the donors.

“The farmers and other donors have donated 46,700 milk packets, which have been despatched to Vijayawada city since Monday. As many as 32 vehicles have been deployed to transport the food that was collected and packed from across the East Godavari district,” claimed Ms. Prasanthi. The total aid includes 45,000 food packets meant for breakfast, 27,000 food packets for lunch and 20,000 dinner packets.

