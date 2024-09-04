ADVERTISEMENT

Food, milk despatched from East Godavari for Vijayawada flood victims

Published - September 04, 2024 07:39 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

As many as 32 vehicles have been deployed to transport the food that was collected and packed from across the East Godavari district, says Collector

The Hindu Bureau

The East Godavari district-based industrial units, dairy farmers, officials, managements of various educational institutions and other walks of public life on Wednesday donated 92,000 food packets for the people affected by the flood in Vijayawada city. 

East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi had given a call for donations of food required for the flood victims in Vijayawada city. The departments of Revenue, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Road Transport were involved in the collection of food from the donors. 

“The farmers and other donors have donated 46,700 milk packets, which have been despatched to Vijayawada city since Monday. As many as 32 vehicles have been deployed to transport the food that was collected and packed from across the East Godavari district,” claimed Ms. Prasanthi. The total aid includes 45,000 food packets meant for breakfast, 27,000 food packets for lunch and 20,000 dinner packets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US