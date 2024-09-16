ADVERTISEMENT

Food distribution marks Milad-un-Nabi in Tirupati

Published - September 16, 2024 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Hindu and Muslim communities jointly conducting annadanam at Krishnapuram Thana Junction in Tirupati on Monday, marking Milad-un-Nabi. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Free food was distributed jointly by members of Hindu and Muslim communities at Krishnapuram Thana Junction in Tirupati on Monday, marking Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet. The Thana is located between the Panchamukha Anjaneya temple on one side and the Pedda Peerla Chavadi mosque on the other. It is an annual practice to conduct annadanam at this junction on this day, where the poor and needy, irrespective of their faith and social status, are served meals. Din-i-Milad Tehreek Committee, led by Sayyed Shafi Ahmed Khadri, the Government Qazi of Tirupati, conducted the event. Tirupati city Mayor R. Sireesha took part as the chief guest and served meals to the public. She said the Prophet’s teachings aimed at global well-being. Muslim JAC chairman K.S. Murtuza and corporator Ponnala Chandra took part.

