Food distribution marks Milad-un-Nabi in Tirupati

Free food was distributed jointly by members of Hindu and Muslim communities at Krishnapuram Thana Junction in Tirupati on Monday, marking Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet. The Thana is located between the Panchamukha Anjaneya temple on one side and the Pedda Peerla Chavadi mosque on the other. It is an annual practice to conduct annadanam at this junction on this day, where the poor and needy, irrespective of their faith and social status, are served meals. Din-i-Milad Tehreek Committee, led by Sayyed Shafi Ahmed Khadri, the Government Qazi of Tirupati, conducted the event. Tirupati city Mayor R. Sireesha took part as the chief guest and served meals to the public. She said the Prophet’s teachings aimed at global well-being. Muslim JAC chairman K.S. Murtuza and corporator Ponnala Chandra took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.