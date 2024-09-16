GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food distribution marks Milad-un-Nabi

Published - September 16, 2024 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Hindu and Muslim communities jointly conducting annadanam at Krishnapuram Thana Junction in Tirupati on Monday, marking Milad-un-Nabi.

Members of Hindu and Muslim communities jointly conducting annadanam at Krishnapuram Thana Junction in Tirupati on Monday, marking Milad-un-Nabi. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Free food was distributed jointly by members of Hindu and Muslim communities at Krishnapuram Thana Junction in Tirupati on Monday, marking Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet. The Thana is located between the Panchamukha Anjaneya temple on one side and the Pedda Peerla Chavadi mosque on the other. It is an annual practice to conduct annadanam at this junction on this day, where the poor and needy, irrespective of their faith and social status, are served meals. Din-i-Milad Tehreek Committee, led by Sayyed Shafi Ahmed Khadri, the Government Qazi of Tirupati, conducted the event. Tirupati city Mayor R. Sireesha took part as the chief guest and served meals to the public. She said the Prophet’s teachings aimed at global well-being. Muslim JAC chairman K.S. Murtuza and corporator Ponnala Chandra took part.

Published - September 16, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.