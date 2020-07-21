Food commission seeks report on diversion of PDS rice

The State Food Commission has sought a report from the Visakhapatnam District Supply Officer and the District Manager, Civil Supplies, on the alleged diversion of PDS rice to Vivekananda Charitable Trust belonging to Anakapalle MP B. Venkata Satyavathi.
Acting on a plea by K. Venkataramana from Anakapalli seeking suo motu congnisance, the Member Secretary (FAC) S. Dilli Rao noted that under Section 3 (1) of NFSA Act, 2013, every person belonging to priority households, identified under sub-section (1) of of Section 10, shall be entitled to receive 5 kg of food grains per month at subsidised prices.
He sought a report on whether the diversion was done by depriving the beneficiaries of their entitlements and whether business was done after receipt of entitlement or whether the beneficiaries were forced to sell rice to the dealers.
Mr. Venkataramana said the diversion of PDS rice occurred on April 27, while it was being diverted to the trust. He enclosed the newspaper clippings on the issue in his report to the State Food Commission.
