Food Commission Chairman, officials, inspect Command Control Centre, enquires on supply of rice to ration shops, schools (WITH PHOTO)

February 28, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commission and Civil Supplies department will monitor PDS from the centre, says Vijay Pratap Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission Chairman Chitha Vijay Pratap Reddy inspected the State-level Command Control Centre and inquired about supply of rice to schools and Anganwadi centres, on Tuesday.

The Chairman, along with Civil Supplies Director M. Vijay Sunitha, visited the Command Control Centre, located at Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies head office. He asked the officers about movement of vehicles supplying rice to the mandal-level supply points and to the Fair Price shops.

Command Control Centre was set up to monitor on procurement of paddy from farmers, stocks in MLS godowns, Public Distribution System (PDS), position at rice mills and supply of rice to the beneficiaries through ration at your door-step.

“The entire system is linked to the State-level Command Control Centre. Rice being supplied to the Anganwadi Centres and schools for implementation of Mid-Day Meals, will be monitored. If any lapses were found, the officers will alert the Civil Supplies officers of the mandal and district concerned,” Mr. Pratap Reddy said.

“Food Commission will monitor rice mills, godowns, supply of rice to ration shops, schools and Anganwadi centres from time to time to prevent irregularities and misuse,” the chairman said.

Food Commission Deputy Director. P. Suresh, has said that action has been taken against a few ration shop dealers in the State, after finding irregularities.

