GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Following Telangana honour, Andhra Pradesh declares Ahobilam Paruveta Utsavam as State festival

The decision taken based on a request from the Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission, say officials

March 01, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - NANDYAL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Telangana Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar presenting silk Vastram to Ahobila Nava Narasimha temples in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, reviving the shrine’s cultural connect with the Kakatiya dynasty.

Telangana Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar presenting silk Vastram to Ahobila Nava Narasimha temples in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, reviving the shrine’s cultural connect with the Kakatiya dynasty.

Two days after the Telangana government re-established the spiritual connect with the Ahobilam Nava Narasimha group of temples in Nandyal district, the Andhra Pradesh government also accorded the State festival status to the ‘Paruveta Utsavam’ (mock hunting ritual) conducted during this part of the year.

It was early this week that Telangana Commissioner of Endowments Anil Kumar, accompanied by Purandar Kumar, Executive Officer of Jogulamba temple in Alampur, came in a procession to offer ‘silk vastram’ to the temple, recognising the ancient connect the shrine has with the Telangana rulers, including the Kakatiya dynasty, Wanaparthy and Gadwal Samsthanams.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued G.O. Ms. No. 9, declaring the mock hunting ritual as a State Festival as it stands as a symbol of communal harmony. The principal deity from the shrine is taken to the scores of tribal hamlets located around Ahobilam for 40 days, as the Lord is revered to have married a Chenchu tribal girl. The local Muslims also offer prayers to the deity during this event.

The festival started losing sheen after the downfall of the Vijayanagara dynasty, the chief patrons of the Ahobilam temple, and it was later revived by the sincere efforts taken by the pontiffs of the Ahobila Mutt.

The decision was taken based on a request from the Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.