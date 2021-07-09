Andhra Pradesh

Following Supreme Court order, Andhra Pradesh Governor withdraws GO rescinding appointment of JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor

Following the Supreme Court orders, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, has withdrawn GO 26 rescinding the appointment of Prof. M. Ramalinga Raju as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K).

The GO was issued in May in compliance with the State High Court orders to revoke the appointment of Prof. Raju as the Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada and Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Satish Chandra was appointed as incharge Vice-Chancellor of the University.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2021 12:27:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/following-supreme-court-order-andhra-pradesh-governor-withdraws-go-rescinding-appointment-of-jntu-k-vice-chancellor/article35228917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY