Following Supreme Court order, Andhra Pradesh Governor withdraws GO rescinding appointment of JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor

Following the Supreme Court orders, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, has withdrawn GO 26 rescinding the appointment of Prof. M. Ramalinga Raju as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K).
The GO was issued in May in compliance with the State High Court orders to revoke the appointment of Prof. Raju as the Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada and Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Satish Chandra was appointed as incharge Vice-Chancellor of the University.