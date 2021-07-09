Following Supreme Court order, Andhra Pradesh Governor withdraws GO rescinding appointment of JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor

The GO was issued in May.

Following the Supreme Court orders, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, has withdrawn GO 26 rescinding the appointment of Prof. M. Ramalinga Raju as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K).

The GO was issued in May in compliance with the State High Court orders to revoke the appointment of Prof. Raju as the Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada and Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Satish Chandra was appointed as incharge Vice-Chancellor of the University.