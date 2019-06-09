Following in the footsteps of his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has chosen Mekathoti Sucharitha (SC) from Prathipadu, for the Home Department.

Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy was given the key portfolio by Rajasekhara Reddy in his Cabinet.

A day after throwing a surprise by declaring in the eleventh hour party legislator Tammineni Sitaram from Amadalavalasa as the Assembly Speaker, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with a list of Cabinet Ministers, which was kept confidential.

The Chief Minister filled 60% of the berths with BC, SC, ST and Minorities, to make it the most socially-inclusive Cabinet.

While the former PAC Chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy from Dhone Assembly constituency was allotted the Finance and Planning and Legislative Affairs portfolio, former Minister and senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana from Cheepurapalli (BC) was given Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Kurasala Kanna Babu (OC) from Kakinada Rural got Agriculture and Cooperation, one of the important portfolios. The prominent Irrigation Ministry was allotted to Anil Kumar Yadav (BC) from Nellore.

Another key portfolio of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology was given to Balineni Srinivasula Reddy from Ongole.

Atmakuru legislator Mekapati Gautham Reddy was allotted the Ministry of Industries, Commerce and Information and Technology. Besides, five legislators were chosen for the Deputy Chief Minister post along with portfolios.

While Kurupam legislator Pushpa Srivani (ST) was allotted Tribal Welfare, former Minister and Mandapeta legislator Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (BC) was given Revenue, Registration and Stamps. Eluru legislator Alla Nani (OC) was given Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education. Narayanaswamy from GD Nellore was allotted Excise and Commercial Taxes portfolio. Kadapa legislator Amzad Basha was given Minority Welfare.

Disappointed

However, the Cabinet exercise left a bunch of aspirants close to the Chief Minister disappointed.

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who created a sensation by defeating former Minister N. Lokesh at Mangalagir, was expecting a berth. In fact, Mr. Jagan had told an election rally that RK would be taken on board if the party came to power.

Another key candidate and firebrand R.K. Roja, who won from Nagari, was also left high and dry. Rumour mills were abuzz that she was offered the Speaker post, but she made it clear to the leadership that she preferred to be in public life.

Ambati Rambabu, who defeated former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao at Sattenapalle, too missed the bus. Sources say that they, along with some others, will be accommodated in the nominated posts, or will be given Ministerial berths after two-and-a-half years or so.