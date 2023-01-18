ADVERTISEMENT

Following court directive, Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister booked under prize chits Act

January 18, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

Jana Sena Party leaders lodge a private complaint with the District Court, accusing Ambati Rambabu of conducting ‘YSR Sankranti Lucky Draw’ at Sattenapalli

Sambasiva Rao M.

Following the directive of the Guntur District Court, the police have booked a case against Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu for allegedly conducting ‘YSR Sankranti Lucky Draw’ at Sattenapalli.

The court, based on a private complaint lodged by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders.  had recently ordered the police to book a case and conduct an inquiry into the alleged violation of rules and exploitation of innocent people.

“We have booked a case against Mr. Rambabu under Section 5 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, as directed by the court. The FIR was filed at the Sattenapalli Town Police Station in Palnadu district on January 16,” Circle Inspector U. Sobhan Babu told The Hindu over phone.

Though the case was filed on January 16, it came to light on Wednesday.

“As the case is under investigation, we cannot reveal much details,” Mr. Sobhan Babu said.

Jana Sena Party Guntur district president G. Venkateswara Rao had lodged a private complaint with the District Court, alleging that the Sattenapalli police did not consider his complaint against the Minister who allegedly was promoting and selling lucky draw tickets.

