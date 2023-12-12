Followers of Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resign from YSRCP in Mangalagiri

December 12, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - GUNTUR

Followers of Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who had resigned from his post of Mangalagiri MLA as well as from his primary membership of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday, followed suit by submitting their resignations en masse in the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, causing a bigger dent in the ruling party’s Amaravati unit.

It may be noted that even as Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy is yet to announce his next move, his followers who hold various posts in the ruling party have all stepped down in a show of solidarity, stating that they would stand by him wherever he goes.

Second-rung leaders like M. Prakash (SC Cell), B. Anil (ST Cell) and Bathula Dasu (BC Cell) tendered their resignations soon after Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy announced his decision on Monday.

Meanwhile, the party has been considering a Backward Castes (BC) leader, particularly from the weavers’ community, for the post of the ruling party’s Mangalagiri incharge in the wake of the departure of the sitting MLA. There are two names that have surfaced with respect to this development — Ganji Chiranjeevi and Kandru Kamala. Both of them hail from Mangalagiri.

Party loses two MLAs from capital region

With Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy’s exit, the YSRCP has now lost two MLAs in the Amaravati capital city limits, with Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi being suspended from the party in March this year on the suspicion that she had cross-voted against the YSRCP candidate during the MLC elections.

Local leaders have opined that such developments in the ruling party’s Amaravati unit does not augur well for the YSRCP, particularly when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving to proceed with the three-capitals proposal.

