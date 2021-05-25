Follow weather bulletins and act accordingly, CM tells Collectors

Jagan reviews cyclone preparedness in north coastal districts

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the Cyclone Yaas preparedness with Chief Secretary Adityanath Das camping at Srikakulam and the Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

“I urge the Collectors to plan for action depending on the weather bulletins and predictions of the Indian Meteorological Department and observe closely the movements of the cyclonic storm,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a video-conference.

Briefing about the situation, Mr. Adityanath Das said that except for sporadic showers in Srikakulam, there were no major influences of the cyclone and added that all senior officials were camping in Srikakulam. He also explained the steps taken to evacuate all COVID-19 patients from temporary shelters and that hospitals had been equipped with diesel and generators to face any eventuality.

‘Coordinating with Odisha’

Later, the Collectors briefed about the emerging situation. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas said that the district officials were working in coordination with their Odisha counterparts and the situation was under control.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal said all measures were taken including arranging generators in 28 hospitals along with diesel. Sufficient stocks of food were kept in COVID Care Centres besides providing electricity backup.

V. Vinay Chand, Visakhapatnam Collector, said the process of setting up oxygen manufacturing plants and a cylinder refilling plant was going on uninterrupted. All steps were taken to ensure power backup in 80 hospitals.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu, Vice-Chairman of Agricultural Mission M.V.S. Nagireddy, Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah and Commissioner, Agriculture, H. Arun Kumar were present.