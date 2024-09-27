ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Tirumala temple’s traditions, exhorts Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu  

Updated - September 27, 2024 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a post on X, he says that no one should act against the sentiments of the devotees and the rituals of the sacred shrine

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

A day before YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheduled to visit Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday posted a message on X, appealing to the public visiting the Tirumala temple to respect the temple’s rules, Agama Shastra rituals and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) norms.

“I request that no one acts against the sentiments of the devotees and the rituals of the temple,” Mr. Naidu said.

Stating that the Tirumala Srivari Temple was the largest shrine for crores of Hindus, Mr. Naidu said, “We all are lucky to have this Divyakshetra (divine abode) in our State. Our government has always given utmost priority to protecting the sanctity of ‘Edukondalavadi’ (Lord Venkateswara) temple and protecting the sentiments of devotees.”

“Every devotee who visits Tirumala reveres the Lord with utmost dedication and faith. Everyone has the responsibility to protect the sanctity of this ‘Kshetra’ (shrine), which is considered the most sacred by the devotees. Everyone who goes to the ‘Srivari Sannidhi’ (temple) must follow the temple rules, Agama Shastra rituals and TTD norms. I request that no one acts against the sentiments of the devotees and the rituals of the temple,” he added.

