Follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, says Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer

October 01, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has said the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be celebrated all over the world as ‘International Day of Non-Violence’.

In a message sent from the Raj Bhavan on October 1, on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, the Governor said Mahatma Gandhi’s supreme sacrifice for the nation, his immortal spirit and timeless teachings will always guide the nation.

Gandhiji’s path of peaceful resistance and mass civil disobedience was emulated across the world and has been an inspiration to the world leaders.

“Mahatma Gandhi lived a life of simple living and considered the path of ‘truth’ and ‘non-violence’ as the way of life and inspired several generations.

“Let us take a pledge to rededicate ourselves to the principles of truth and non-violence by following in the footsteps of our Father of the Nation,” the Governor said.

