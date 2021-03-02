Follow SEC guidelines, SP tells political parties

Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu has appealed to thcandidates and activists of various political parties to follow the guidelines of the State Election Commission (SEC) during the municipal elections.
Speaking to police officers virtually on Monday, the SP directed the DSPs, CIs and the Station House Officers (SHOs) to bind over the persons who have a criminal history, and take steps for peaceful conduct of municipal polls.
Candidates should run their campaigns only with five persons as per the guidelines of the SEC, and should follow COVID-19 norms while campaigning, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.
Candidates should obtain permission from officials concerned for organising road shows or for using loudspeakers and should not move around in groups. Police officers should organise awareness programmes and enlighten the people on their ‘right to vote’, he said.
Mr. Ravindranath Babu warned that cases would be booked against those who violate the orders or try to incite violence during the municipal elections.
