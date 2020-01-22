Follow road safety rules, RTC drivers told

“Everyone must follow road safety rules to prevent untoward incidents,” said Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli.

The SP attended a training programme arranged for APSRTC drivers in the city as part of the 31st Road Safety Week.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Kaginelli said that physical and mental fitness to drivers is of utmost importance to avert accidents. “We must remember that drivers are responsible for the safety of numerous families,” he added.

Dr. Kaginelli attributed the accidents to drunk driving, talking on the phone while driving, and overtaking irresponsibly. “Everyone must follow road safety rules and everyone must have a driving licence. Only then can we decrease the number of accidents,” he added.

Later, Executive Director APSRTC for Kadapa Zone, K. Adam Saheb, detailed about the required measures to be taken to avert accidents. He also gave the drivers suggestions. Mr. Saheb also told the drivers to follow the rules and regulations properly.

APSRTC Regional Manager T.V. Ramam and Zonal Staff Training College Principal K. Ravi among others participated in the event. A total of 99 drivers were present.