Follow labour codes, rules, company told

SRIKAKULAM

15 March 2021 23:58 IST

Central Building and other Construction Workers Advisory Board Chairman V. Srinivasa Naidu on Monday made it clear to the management representatives of the United Breweries to follow Labour Codes and procedures to protect the interests of contract workers and other labourers.

After receiving a complaint from BJP State executive committee member Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, he conducted an inquiry in the industry located at Bantupalli of Ranasthalam mandal over the removal of contract workers. “The management should find an amicable solution to the grievances of the workers. Sudden removal will make life miserable for contract workers and others,” said Mr. Srinivasa Naidu. The industry HR representatives Janardhan and C.S. Guruprasad were present in the talks.

Advertising

Advertising