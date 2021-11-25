‘Follow Jal Shakti Mission norms while building houses for evacuees’

Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs Secretary Anil Kumar Jha has asked the officials to construct houses for the Polavaram evacuees in compliance with the quality standards, technology and taking financial implications into consideration.

Mr. Jha held a review meeting with the officials of water resources, revenue, Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R), ITDA and other departments in the Polavaram project site area on Wednesday.

Mr. Jha said quality parameters needed to be followed as per the guidelines issued by the Jal Shakti Mission. The State government has been requested to complete the works based on the ground-level realities. The progress of R&R package implementation should be submitted in regular intervals, he said.

The officials said 80% of the approach channel works and most of the spillway concrete works had been completed. With the instruction of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that water should be released from the project for the kharif operations in 2022, works were completed at a faster pace, They explained the R&R plans for 91 villages falling under 45.15 contour and 44 villages under 25.72 contour.

Of the target of 1,67,338 acres set for acquisition, the government has completed the process for 1,12,555 acres. The evacuees have been shifted to houses in 41 contour. As many as 20,978 houses need to be built in the contour 41. As part of the Phase-1, 3,780 houses have been completed, they said.